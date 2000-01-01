Recovery Resources

City Council has begun the process of appropriating funds for COVID-19 recovery assistance. While most of the funding is still to come, a portion of the assistance will become available on June 1.

How to apply for Rental and Mortgage Assistance:

Approved to date for distribution on June 1 is $584,066 in rental assistance funding for families making 50% or less of the area median income and $400,000 in mortgage/rental assistance funding for families making 80% or less of the area median income. Registration will open on June 1.

To register for assistance, visit this webpage on or after June 1 and follow the appropriate link/contact information that pertains to your income level and need.

In preparation for June 1, please review the following basic eligibility requirements:

A family can receive up to three months’ worth of rent/mortgage assistance, or $3,600 (whichever is less).

To qualify, a family must make 80 percent or less of the area median income. To determine your income eligiblity, refer to the Garland Area Median Income Table on this page.

The family must have had a decrease in their income or an increase in expenses that ties directly to COVID-19. This could be due to a person losing their job because their business had to shut down, or someone having to pay for day care expenses because their child was no longer in school.

Pre-screening registrations will be reviewed in the order received. For additional information about the registration process, please review the FAQ page and return to this webpage on June 1 for contact information to initiate the registration process.

Staff of the distributing agencies is working to prepare for the application and distribution of an unprecedented amount of funding and request that inquiries not be made until the registration is opened. Registrations will not be accepted prior to June 1.

CDBG-CV funding approved for distribution beginning July 1:

Housing Assistance – $502,000, Medical Assistance - $300,000, Food and Senior Services Assistance - $136,580, Mental Health Assistance - $130,000 and Program Administration Assistance - $267,145 for a total of $1,335,725.

Details for applying for these resources are not yet available.

Additional funding is anticipated in the near future, but details of the amounts and approved uses of those funds are not yet available. Monitor this page and the City’s social media pages for updates.